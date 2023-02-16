PAA (Plains All American Pipeline L.P.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s stock clocked out at $13.17, up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $13.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3658160 shares were traded. PAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PAA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when McCarthy Kevin S bought 200,000 shares for $9.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,961,220 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Plains’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAA has reached a high of $13.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PAA traded 4.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 698.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 452.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PAA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 33.1M with a Short Ratio of 19.35M, compared to 35.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, PAA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.07. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.20. The current Payout Ratio is 91.80% for PAA, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.08B, up 52.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.78B and the low estimate is $53.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.