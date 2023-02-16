Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) was $24.52 for the day, up 1.74% from the previous closing price of $24.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621615 shares were traded. PPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PPC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on March 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $30 from $28 previously.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Sandri Fabio sold 33,471 shares for $30.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,006,135 led to the insider holds 260,345 shares of the business.

Sandri Fabio sold 77,741 shares of PPC for $2,675,869 on Jun 06. The President and CEO now owns 293,816 shares after completing the transaction at $34.42 per share. On May 05, another insider, Sandri Fabio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 171,000 shares for $28.39 each. As a result, the insider received 4,854,485 and left with 371,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pilgrim’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPC has reached a high of $34.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.07.

Shares Statistics:

PPC traded an average of 802.08K shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PPC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 3.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.12 and $3.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.81. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.42B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.04B, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.03B, a decrease of -4.90% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.85B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.78B, up 18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.81B and the low estimate is $16.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.