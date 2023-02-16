Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $40.66 in the prior trading day, Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) closed at $42.42, up 4.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1751661 shares were traded. TDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TDC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $57.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Underperform rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when BRAMLEY CLAIRE sold 5,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 83,100 shares of the business.

Cione Todd sold 16,840 shares of TDC for $565,150 on Jan 06. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 145,926 shares after completing the transaction at $33.56 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Hutchinson Michael D, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 5,741 shares for $34.80 each. As a result, the insider received 199,804 and left with 34,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teradata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 71.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDC has reached a high of $51.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 812.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.75M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TDC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.23M, compared to 4.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $421.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $440.94M to a low estimate of $410M. As of the current estimate, Teradata Corporation’s year-ago sales were $457.53M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $443.04M, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $452.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $427M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.