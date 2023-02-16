The name AppLovin Corporation (APP) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) closed at $16.87 up 5.64% from its previous closing price of $15.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3869382 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AppLovin Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 30, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $14.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 30, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Valenzuela Victoria sold 25,000 shares for $14.77 per share. The transaction valued at 369,140 led to the insider holds 961,382 shares of the business.

Foroughi Arash Adam sold 373,668 shares of APP for $3,947,018 on Dec 12. The CEO & Chairperson now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.56 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Foroughi Arash Adam, who serves as the CEO & Chairperson of the company, sold 373,667 shares for $10.38 each. As a result, the insider received 3,878,477 and left with 877,223 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $76.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APP has traded an average of 3.63M shares per day and 5.26M over the past ten days. A total of 369.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.90M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.51M with a Short Ratio of 16.09M, compared to 14.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.