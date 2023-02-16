The name Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.35, up 4.57% from its previous closing price of $11.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2049187 shares were traded. CNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $13.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when SENIOR ENRIQUE sold 35,054 shares for $12.47 per share. The transaction valued at 437,123 led to the insider holds 46,609 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNK has reached a high of $19.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNK traded 3.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.30M. Shares short for CNK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.67M with a Short Ratio of 24.66M, compared to 19.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.97% and a Short% of Float of 27.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.84 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $616.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $633.7M to a low estimate of $584M. As of the current estimate, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $434.82M, an estimated increase of 41.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $713.99M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $41.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $759.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $645.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 67.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.