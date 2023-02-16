The name Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.43, up 0.53% from its previous closing price of $34.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548435 shares were traded. PECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PECO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 808.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $35.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Massey Paul sold 9,600 shares for $31.42 per share. The transaction valued at 301,632 led to the insider holds 10,439 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 136.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PECO has reached a high of $36.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PECO traded 501.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 537.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.61M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PECO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.67M, compared to 6.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, PECO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $139.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $142M to a low estimate of $137.28M. As of the current estimate, Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.33M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.07M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.27M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $572M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $559.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $566.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $532.85M, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $598.42M and the low estimate is $579M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.