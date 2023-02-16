There is a good chance Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) closed at $2.23 in the last session, up 0.90% from day before closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 895403 shares were traded. INTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3766 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 31, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.20 from $4.60 previously.

On September 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $3.90 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTR has reached a high of $4.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2317, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8993.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INTR traded on average about 443.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 353.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 401.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.12M. Insiders hold about 28.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 236.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 361.58k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $959.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $834.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.