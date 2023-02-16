There is a good chance Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) closed at $13.70 in the last session, up 0.37% from day before closing price of $13.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1713964 shares were traded. PAGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.45.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAGP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On November 21, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $14.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when DeSanctis Ellen bought 10,000 shares for $11.98 per share. The transaction valued at 119,803 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Plains’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGP has reached a high of $13.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PAGP traded on average about 2.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 194.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 7.86M, compared to 7.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PAGP is 1.07, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.98. The current Payout Ratio is 130.00% for PAGP, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2016 when the company split stock in a 375:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.03 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $16.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.89B to a low estimate of $16.67B. As of the current estimate, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s year-ago sales were $8.68B, an estimated increase of 93.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.86B, an increase of 30.20% less than the figure of $93.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.29B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.04B, up 46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.49B and the low estimate is $53.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.