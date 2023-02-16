There is a good chance Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) closed at $8.85 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $8.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2387993 shares were traded. SMFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMFG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sumitomo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFG has reached a high of $9.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMFG traded on average about 3.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.43B. Shares short for SMFG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.34M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SMFG is 1.02, which was 195.00 in the trailing 12 months. The current Payout Ratio is 40.74% for SMFG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 28, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.75.