There Is Still Room For Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) closed the day trading at $27.71 down -1.77% from the previous closing price of $28.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643905 shares were traded. AGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.50 and its Current Ratio is at 14.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On November 17, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $32.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Schenkein David P sold 20,000 shares for $28.62 per share. The transaction valued at 572,400 led to the insider holds 117,879 shares of the business.

Schenkein David P sold 20,000 shares of AGIO for $586,578 on Jan 30. The Director now owns 117,879 shares after completing the transaction at $29.33 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Schenkein David P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $28.85 each. As a result, the insider received 577,093 and left with 117,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 155.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has reached a high of $34.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGIO traded about 465.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGIO traded about 442.04k shares per day. A total of 54.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.23M. Shares short for AGIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 5.77M, compared to 5.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.83% and a Short% of Float of 12.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.66 and a low estimate of -$1.91, while EPS last year was -$1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.74, with high estimates of -$1.45 and low estimates of -$1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.56 and -$7.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.97. EPS for the following year is -$6.3, with 8 analysts recommending between -$5.58 and -$6.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89.4M and the low estimate is $39.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 251.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.