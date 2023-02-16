There Is Still Room For DoorDash Inc. (DASH) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) closed the day trading at $68.18 up 10.66% from the previous closing price of $61.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8630013 shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DASH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $79.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $37.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $227 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Payne Christopher D sold 47,093 shares for $63.26 per share. The transaction valued at 2,979,187 led to the insider holds 353,943 shares of the business.

Brown Shona L sold 1,250 shares of DASH for $72,525 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 81,028 shares after completing the transaction at $58.02 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Payne Christopher D, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 47,093 shares for $47.79 each. As a result, the insider received 2,250,377 and left with 353,943 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $130.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DASH traded about 4.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DASH traded about 5M shares per day. A total of 384.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.94M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.62M with a Short Ratio of 20.94M, compared to 18.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.85 and -$2.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $7.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.