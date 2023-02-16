There Is Still Room For Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) closed the day trading at $4.62 up 4.52% from the previous closing price of $4.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1205989 shares were traded. FUSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FUSN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.10 and its Current Ratio is at 16.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 30, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On September 16, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 16, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when GANNON STEVEN bought 44,400 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 90,132 led to the insider holds 56,400 shares of the business.

Valliant John sold 4,511 shares of FUSN for $27,201 on Apr 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 318,147 shares after completing the transaction at $6.03 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Valliant John, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,147 shares for $6.07 each. As a result, the insider received 13,032 and left with 322,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 105.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUSN has reached a high of $8.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1830, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9117.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FUSN traded about 326.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FUSN traded about 1.59M shares per day. A total of 43.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FUSN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 166.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 37.28k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is -$1.81, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$2.67.