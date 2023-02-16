There Is Still Room For Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) was $48.66 for the day, up 1.65% from the previous closing price of $47.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 912275 shares were traded. JXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.30.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of JXN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On December 07, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Cummings Don W sold 2,660 shares for $35.29 per share. The transaction valued at 93,871 led to the insider holds 25,626 shares of the business.

Noles Russell G bought 150 shares of JXN for $5,014 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 18,608 shares after completing the transaction at $33.43 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, PRUDENTIAL PLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,500,000 shares for $27.00 each. As a result, the insider received 121,500,000 and left with 7,635,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jackson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has reached a high of $48.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.79.

Shares Statistics:

JXN traded an average of 919.21K shares per day over the past three months and 930.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.96M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JXN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 6.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.22% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.65 and a low estimate of $2.24, while EPS last year was $5.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.05, with high estimates of $4.2 and low estimates of $3.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.99 and $12.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.35. EPS for the following year is $16.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $17 and $15.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Jackson Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.85B, down -30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.32B and the low estimate is $5.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.