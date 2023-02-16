There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

As of close of business last night, NVIDIA Corporation’s stock clocked out at $227.64, down -0.90% from its previous closing price of $229.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 42024366 shares were traded. NVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $228.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $221.08.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVDA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 132.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on January 23, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $238 from $198 previously.

On December 19, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $230.

On December 15, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Reduce rating and target price of $136.HSBC Securities initiated its Reduce rating on December 15, 2022, with a $136 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Shoquist Debora sold 23,532 shares for $205.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,824,060 led to the insider holds 162,944 shares of the business.

Kress Colette sold 10,741 shares of NVDA for $2,148,200 on Jan 26. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 536,960 shares after completing the transaction at $200.00 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, STEVENS MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $167.42 each. As a result, the insider received 3,348,400 and left with 1,170,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 53.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $289.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 177.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVDA traded 46.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 55.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.36B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 38.14M with a Short Ratio of 39.68M, compared to 33.8M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, NVDA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.20. The current Payout Ratio is 6.70% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 31 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 37 analysts recommending between $5.41 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.91B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.3B and the low estimate is $27.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.