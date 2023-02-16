There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Seagen Inc. (SGEN).

As of close of business last night, Seagen Inc.’s stock clocked out at $142.05, up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $140.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1391717 shares were traded. SGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.42.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SGEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Securities on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $141 from $162 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $135.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on October 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $177 to $178.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when DANSEY ROGER D sold 783 shares for $138.52 per share. The transaction valued at 108,461 led to the insider holds 96,853 shares of the business.

DANSEY ROGER D sold 10,000 shares of SGEN for $1,350,000 on Jan 24. The President, R&D & CMO now owns 97,539 shares after completing the transaction at $135.00 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, LIU JEAN I, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $135.03 each. As a result, the insider received 675,134 and left with 85,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGEN has reached a high of $183.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SGEN traded 882.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 750.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 2.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.33, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.08 and -$3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.98 and -$3.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $466M. It ranges from a high estimate of $504.3M to a low estimate of $417.62M. As of the current estimate, Seagen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $429.85M, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $500.21M, an increase of 24.20% over than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $521.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $472.7M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.