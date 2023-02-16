There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Trinseo PLC (TSE).

As of close of business last night, Trinseo PLC’s stock clocked out at $27.41, up 4.10% from its previous closing price of $26.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535713 shares were traded. TSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.99.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $34 from $42 previously.

TD Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 21, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $72.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when MARTENS PHILIP R sold 6,900 shares for $24.59 per share. The transaction valued at 169,706 led to the insider holds 10,300 shares of the business.

Desmond Jeanmarie F. bought 2,850 shares of TSE for $71,278 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 8,515 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Desmond Jeanmarie F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,335 shares for $25.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,989 and bolstered with 5,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSE has reached a high of $59.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSE traded 362.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 470.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.38M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TSE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 7.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.28, TSE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$3.75, while EPS last year was $2.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $3.01, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Trinseo PLC’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, a decrease of -4.80% less than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.83B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.87B and the low estimate is $4.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.