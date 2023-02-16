There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR)

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) closed the day trading at $1.52 up 12.59% from the previous closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1728833 shares were traded. HYPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2801.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HYPR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2.40 from $8 previously.

On May 31, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On April 14, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Sainz Maria bought 5,000 shares for $0.95 per share. The transaction valued at 4,750 led to the insider holds 39,425 shares of the business.

ROTHBERG JONATHAN M bought 229,215 shares of HYPR for $187,956 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 885,707 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, ROTHBERG JONATHAN M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 47,007 shares for $0.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,845 and bolstered with 656,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYPR has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9262, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4499.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HYPR traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HYPR traded about 3.75M shares per day. A total of 70.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.77M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HYPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.21M and the low estimate is $19.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 168.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.