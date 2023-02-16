There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Phillips 66 (PSX)

The closing price of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) was $106.65 for the day, down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $107.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2583807 shares were traded. PSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $121 from $115 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when HAYES GREGORY bought 10,250 shares for $97.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,938 led to the insider holds 14,299 shares of the business.

Pruitt Joseph Scott sold 600 shares of PSX for $66,406 on Nov 15. The Vice President and Controller now owns 15,302 shares after completing the transaction at $110.68 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Pruitt Joseph Scott, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $111.86 each. As a result, the insider received 335,565 and left with 15,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSX has reached a high of $113.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.68.

Shares Statistics:

PSX traded an average of 3.11M shares per day over the past three months and 3.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 481.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 470.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PSX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 9.58M, compared to 10.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.60, PSX has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.14.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.33 and a low estimate of $4.85, while EPS last year was $3.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.89, with high estimates of $4.88 and low estimates of $3.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.93 and $14.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.09. EPS for the following year is $11.96, with 16 analysts recommending between $16.28 and $9.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.85B, up 45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.26B and the low estimate is $134.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.