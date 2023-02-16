There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

The closing price of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) was $76.74 for the day, down -0.07% from the previous closing price of $76.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1765509 shares were traded. VOYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VOYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $77 from $75 previously.

On September 30, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $65 to $70.

On September 22, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $84.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on September 22, 2022, with a $84 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when MARTIN RODNEY O JR sold 109,588 shares for $74.23 per share. The transaction valued at 8,134,398 led to the insider holds 220,882 shares of the business.

Nelson Charles P sold 3,768 shares of VOYA for $239,308 on Dec 05. The insider now owns 179,199 shares after completing the transaction at $63.51 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Ferrara Nancy, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $68.00 each. As a result, the insider received 680,000 and left with 9,878 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Voya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOYA has reached a high of $77.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.67.

Shares Statistics:

VOYA traded an average of 1.46M shares per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.78M. Shares short for VOYA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.49M with a Short Ratio of 22.30M, compared to 20.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.12% and a Short% of Float of 25.53%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, VOYA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.37 and $5.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.89. EPS for the following year is $7.66, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.34 and $7.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, Voya Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.69B, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B, a decrease of -3.20% over than the figure of -$10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VOYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.52B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.81B and the low estimate is $6.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.