There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed the day trading at $108.46 down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $109.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1760791 shares were traded. WYNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WYNN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $101 from $74 previously.

On November 28, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $71 to $91.

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $77.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on November 21, 2022, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Whittemore Ellen F sold 10,383 shares for $109.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,136,731 led to the insider holds 71,342 shares of the business.

Billings Craig Scott sold 10,310 shares of WYNN for $1,055,228 on Jan 26. The CEO now owns 266,206 shares after completing the transaction at $102.35 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, ATKINS BETSY S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,707 shares for $83.65 each. As a result, the insider received 477,391 and left with 6,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $111.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WYNN traded about 2.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WYNN traded about 2.87M shares per day. A total of 112.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.11M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 8.56M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of -$1.49, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and -$4.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.19. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.81 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $4.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.