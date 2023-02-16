This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

In the latest session, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) closed at $123.07 up 1.63% from its previous closing price of $121.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2730549 shares were traded. APTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aptiv PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $151 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares for $95.83 per share. The transaction valued at 638,674 led to the insider holds 552,572 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $635,453 on Jan 04. The Chairman and CEO now owns 559,237 shares after completing the transaction at $95.34 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, CLARK KEVIN P, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 6,665 shares for $97.06 each. As a result, the insider received 646,895 and left with 565,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $147.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APTV has traded an average of 1.79M shares per day and 2.26M over the past ten days. A total of 270.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 4.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.16. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 27 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.33B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.68B to a low estimate of $4.1B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $3.5B, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.6B, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.36B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.92B and the low estimate is $17.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.