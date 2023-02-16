This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CarGurus Inc. (CARG)

In the latest session, CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) closed at $17.30 up 0.99% from its previous closing price of $17.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 956875 shares were traded. CARG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.98.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CarGurus Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Zales Samuel sold 17,707 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 443,029 led to the insider holds 392,587 shares of the business.

Zales Samuel sold 2,293 shares of CARG for $57,348 on Jul 20. The COO and President now owns 392,587 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On May 17, another insider, Zales Samuel, who serves as the COO and President of the company, sold 9,039 shares for $25.25 each. As a result, the insider received 228,235 and left with 403,403 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARG has reached a high of $50.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CARG has traded an average of 1.31M shares per day and 921.92k over the past ten days. A total of 118.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.40M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CARG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 7.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $951.37M, up 97.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.