This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

As of close of business last night, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.92, up 3.98% from its previous closing price of $3.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22687440 shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4400.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SOUN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 01, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On June 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares for $4.47 per share. The transaction valued at 44,750 led to the insider holds 1,045,380 shares of the business.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 15,000 shares of SOUN for $56,600 on Feb 06. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,055,380 shares after completing the transaction at $3.77 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,736 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider received 5,599 and left with 1,070,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6945, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3557.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SOUN traded 7.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 36.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 197.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.85M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.41M, compared to 3.06M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.7M and the low estimate is $80.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 176.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.