This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Udemy Inc. (UDMY)

As of close of business last night, Udemy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.99, down -4.84% from its previous closing price of $12.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1526950 shares were traded. UDMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UDMY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $13 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On March 17, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on March 17, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Brown Gregory Scott sold 317,740 shares for $10.67 per share. The transaction valued at 3,390,286 led to the insider holds 965,262 shares of the business.

Blanchard Sarah sold 10,163 shares of UDMY for $108,439 on Dec 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,081,546 shares after completing the transaction at $10.67 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Coccari Gregg, who serves as the President, CEO and Chairperson of the company, sold 8,299 shares for $10.67 each. As a result, the insider received 88,550 and left with 257,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDMY has reached a high of $17.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 140.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.49M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $156.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.1M to a low estimate of $154.8M. As of the current estimate, Udemy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $129.56M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.16M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163.37M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $634.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $621.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $627.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $518.16M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $776.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $803.79M and the low estimate is $742.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.