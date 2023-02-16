THOR Industries Inc. (THO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) closed the day trading at $95.00 up 0.03% from the previous closing price of $94.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525521 shares were traded. THO stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of THO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $85 from $65 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH bought 20,000 shares for $72.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,450,000 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

WOELFER W. TODD bought 1,225 shares of THO for $99,899 on Jul 12. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 70,325 shares after completing the transaction at $81.55 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $76.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 228,000 and bolstered with 133,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, THOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THO has reached a high of $105.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, THO traded about 673.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, THO traded about 589.21k shares per day. A total of 53.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.21M. Shares short for THO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 6.54M, compared to 6.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.56% and a Short% of Float of 13.15%.

Dividends & Splits

THO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.80, up from 1.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 9.10% for THO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.42 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $4.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.82 and $6.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.3. EPS for the following year is $8.58, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.85 and $6.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.31B, down -27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.68B and the low estimate is $10.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.