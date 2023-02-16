Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) closed the day trading at $49.38 down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $49.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1526151 shares were traded. BWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BWA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On January 09, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $78 to $50.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Fadool Joseph F. sold 36,751 shares for $49.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,807,230 led to the insider holds 138,436 shares of the business.

Demmerle Stefan sold 4,000 shares of BWA for $199,985 on Feb 14. The Vice President now owns 170,260 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Lissalde Frederic, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $49.25 each. As a result, the insider received 7,388,220 and left with 313,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BorgWarner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWA has reached a high of $50.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BWA traded about 1.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BWA traded about 2.79M shares per day. A total of 234.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BWA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.71M, compared to 5.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

BWA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.68, up from 0.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67. The current Payout Ratio is 16.90% for BWA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $3.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $3.75B. As of the current estimate, BorgWarner Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.65B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.05B, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.49B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.84B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.36B and the low estimate is $15.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.