Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

The closing price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) was $26.66 for the day, up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $26.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4591332 shares were traded. EPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EPD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 339.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when BARTH CARIN MARCY bought 5,000 shares for $23.99 per share. The transaction valued at 119,950 led to the insider holds 75,776 shares of the business.

TEAGUE AJ bought 3,650 shares of EPD for $87,921 on Dec 27. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,337,775 shares after completing the transaction at $24.09 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, TEAGUE AJ, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 21,150 shares for $23.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,159 and bolstered with 2,335,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enterprise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPD has reached a high of $28.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.51.

Shares Statistics:

EPD traded an average of 5.25M shares per day over the past three months and 3.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.47B. Insiders hold about 32.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EPD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.43M with a Short Ratio of 10.14M, compared to 20.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.78, EPD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.54. The current Payout Ratio is 82.30% for EPD, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 21, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.59 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.81B, up 35.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.61B and the low estimate is $46.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.