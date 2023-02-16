Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

The closing price of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) was $34.75 for the day, down -0.09% from the previous closing price of $34.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6099450 shares were traded. SU stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suncor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SU has reached a high of $42.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.53.

Shares Statistics:

SU traded an average of 4.88M shares per day over the past three months and 3.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.36B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 31.85M with a Short Ratio of 9.69M, compared to 76.12M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.83, SU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.55. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.02. The current Payout Ratio is 43.10% for SU, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.07 and $5.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.34. EPS for the following year is $5.99, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.61 and $4.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.8B to a low estimate of $6.29B. As of the current estimate, Suncor Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.97B, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.73B, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.45B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.21B, up 40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.85B and the low estimate is $21.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.