Update from Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) was $26.43 for the day, up 1.75% from the previous closing price of $25.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507138 shares were traded. CCRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.47.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $27.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Grieco Cynthia Ann sold 1,071 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 38,556 led to the insider holds 11,950 shares of the business.

Burns William J. sold 40,293 shares of CCRN for $1,245,535 on Oct 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 206,111 shares after completing the transaction at $30.91 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Ball Susan E, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 14,901 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 447,030 and left with 155,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has reached a high of $40.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.56.

Shares Statistics:

CCRN traded an average of 630.16K shares per day over the past three months and 751.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.26M. Shares short for CCRN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 3.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.71% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.89 and $4.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 61.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.