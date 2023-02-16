What shareholders can do to beat the market with Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) stock

In the latest session, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) closed at $67.98 up 2.56% from its previous closing price of $66.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2890604 shares were traded. ACGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On January 12, 2022, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $52.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Rajeh Maamoun sold 50,000 shares for $57.09 per share. The transaction valued at 2,854,555 led to the insider holds 362,990 shares of the business.

Posner Brian S bought 2,000 shares of ACGL for $35,200 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.60 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, PETRILLO LOUIS T, who serves as the OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY of the company, sold 7,638 shares for $46.68 each. As a result, the insider received 356,511 and left with 121,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACGL has reached a high of $66.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACGL has traded an average of 1.79M shares per day and 2.25M over the past ten days. A total of 365.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.48M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.65M, compared to 3.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.93 and $3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.78. EPS for the following year is $5.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.95 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.28B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.32B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B, an increase of 22.50% over than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.17B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.26B and the low estimate is $10.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.