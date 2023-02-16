What shareholders can do to beat the market with Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) stock

In the latest session, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) closed at $6.83 up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $6.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1209935 shares were traded. BORR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Borr Drilling Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has reached a high of $6.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BORR has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 1.9M over the past ten days. A total of 243.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.94M. Insiders hold about 9.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.23% stake in the company. Shares short for BORR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 10.31M, compared to 6.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $106.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $106.8M to a low estimate of $106.8M. As of the current estimate, Borr Drilling Limited’s year-ago sales were $73M, an estimated increase of 46.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.5M, an increase of 88.90% over than the figure of $46.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.3M, up 71.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $585.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.8M and the low estimate is $585.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.