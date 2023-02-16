What shareholders can do to beat the market with Catalent Inc. (CTLT) stock

In the latest session, Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) closed at $69.09 down -1.79% from its previous closing price of $70.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1340818 shares were traded. CTLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Catalent Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Hopson Ricky sold 643 shares for $49.36 per share. The transaction valued at 31,738 led to the insider holds 16,452 shares of the business.

Boerman Manja sold 780 shares of CTLT for $40,326 on Dec 05. The Pres. BioModalities Division now owns 15,860 shares after completing the transaction at $51.70 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Grippo Michael J, who serves as the SVP, Strategy & Corp. Dev. of the company, sold 2,451 shares for $65.83 each. As a result, the insider received 161,349 and left with 17,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $115.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTLT has traded an average of 3.12M shares per day and 4.2M over the past ten days. A total of 181.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.18M. Shares short for CTLT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 5.07M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $4.45, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $4.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.83B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.81B and the low estimate is $5.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.