What shareholders can do to beat the market with Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) stock

As of close of business last night, Health Catalyst Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.44, up 3.14% from its previous closing price of $14.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611084 shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.81.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HCAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $11 from $10 previously.

On October 31, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $10.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Hunt Bryan Truman sold 2,354 shares for $12.53 per share. The transaction valued at 29,503 led to the insider holds 136,937 shares of the business.

Hunt Bryan Truman sold 2,055 shares of HCAT for $24,660 on Jan 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,291 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Llewelyn Linda, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 642 shares for $12.12 each. As a result, the insider received 7,781 and left with 49,707 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $30.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HCAT traded 599.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 571.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.02M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HCAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 2.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.93M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $303M and the low estimate is $281.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.