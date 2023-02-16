What shareholders can do to beat the market with JFrog Ltd. (FROG) stock

As of close of business last night, JFrog Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $23.54, down -2.73% from its previous closing price of $24.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779518 shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FROG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 134.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Landman Yoav sold 1,880 shares for $24.15 per share. The transaction valued at 45,402 led to the insider holds 7,301,542 shares of the business.

Landman Yoav sold 33,120 shares of FROG for $798,404 on Feb 08. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 7,303,422 shares after completing the transaction at $24.11 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Landman Yoav, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 29,800 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 745,146 and left with 7,336,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $28.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FROG traded 679.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.17M. Insiders hold about 19.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 1.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $206.68M, up 35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $356.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.62M and the low estimate is $337.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.