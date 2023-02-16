Which analyst expects IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) closed at $17.37 down -3.12% from its previous closing price of $17.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551545 shares were traded. IDYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on December 28, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On October 27, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDYA has reached a high of $19.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IDYA has traded an average of 408.58K shares per day and 325.52k over the past ten days. A total of 48.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.23M. Insiders hold about 1.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IDYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.25M, compared to 3.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.96% and a Short% of Float of 10.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.99 and -$2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.24. EPS for the following year is -$2.87, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.17 and -$3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.94M, up 3.00% from the average estimate.