Which analyst expects Suzano S.A. (SUZ) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Suzano S.A.’s stock clocked out at $9.22, up 1.88% from its previous closing price of $9.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1697100 shares were traded. SUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suzano’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUZ traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Shares short for SUZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 1.69M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, SUZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.