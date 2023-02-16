Which analyst expects West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) closed at $279.18 up 1.14% from its previous closing price of $276.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668078 shares were traded. WST stock price reached its highest trading level at $279.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $272.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $250.

On November 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $250.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $385 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Green Eric Mark sold 44,000 shares for $238.99 per share. The transaction valued at 10,515,518 led to the insider holds 114,922 shares of the business.

Birkett Bernard sold 14,174 shares of WST for $4,836,074 on Aug 02. The Sr VP, CFO & COO now owns 795 shares after completing the transaction at $341.19 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Abraham Silji, who serves as the Chief Digital & Trans Officer of the company, sold 5,374 shares for $343.93 each. As a result, the insider received 1,848,306 and left with 3,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, West’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WST has reached a high of $424.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $206.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 250.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 275.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WST has traded an average of 646.26K shares per day and 648.77k over the past ten days. A total of 74.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WST as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WST is 0.76, from 0.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.34. The current Payout Ratio is 8.50% for WST, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.22 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $2.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.13 and $8.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.94. EPS for the following year is $9.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $10.24 and $8.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $739.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $792.7M to a low estimate of $652M. As of the current estimate, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $730.8M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $745.75M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $787.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $704.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.83B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.