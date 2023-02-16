WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) was $51.87 for the day, up 0.80% from the previous closing price of $51.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260710 shares were traded. WSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WSC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 705.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $49.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Soultz Bradley Lee bought 5,000 shares for $46.88 per share. The transaction valued at 234,400 led to the insider holds 431,683 shares of the business.

SAGANSKY JEFFREY sold 50,000 shares of WSC for $2,306,665 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 2,595,712 shares after completing the transaction at $46.13 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Olsson Erik, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 126,646 shares for $42.53 each. As a result, the insider received 5,386,330 and left with 631,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WillScot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSC has reached a high of $51.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.13.

Shares Statistics:

WSC traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 1.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.30M. Shares short for WSC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 4.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $597.64M to a low estimate of $582.3M. As of the current estimate, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $490.55M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $567.61M, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $590.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $553.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.