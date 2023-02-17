A correction may be in store for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares?

In the latest session, Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) closed at $161.99 down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $163.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1352935 shares were traded. ECL stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ecolab Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 407.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 179.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $185 from $155 previously.

On December 02, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $170 to $160.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when MacLennan David bought 800 shares for $139.66 per share. The transaction valued at 111,728 led to the insider holds 12,597 shares of the business.

Busch Angela M sold 2,300 shares of ECL for $392,518 on Sep 07. The EVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV now owns 16,716 shares after completing the transaction at $170.66 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, GATES WILLIAM H III, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 21,412 shares for $169.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,635,322 and bolstered with 31,185,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ecolab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECL has reached a high of $185.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ECL has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 1.48M over the past ten days. A total of 284.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.45M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ECL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 2.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ECL is 2.12, from 1.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03. The current Payout Ratio is 50.90% for ECL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $4.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $4.99, with 23 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.78B to a low estimate of $3.61B. As of the current estimate, Ecolab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.36B, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.41B, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.29B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.57B and the low estimate is $14.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.