A correction may be in store for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares?

In the latest session, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) closed at $43.47 down -4.21% from its previous closing price of $45.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1096786 shares were traded. NUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $39 from $43 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 02, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 1,000 shares for $42.27 per share. The transaction valued at 42,270 led to the insider holds 65,393 shares of the business.

LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 1,000 shares of NUS for $40,750 on Dec 22. The Director now owns 66,393 shares after completing the transaction at $40.75 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, NAPIERSKI RYAN S, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $38.45 each. As a result, the insider received 961,250 and left with 122,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUS has reached a high of $56.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NUS has traded an average of 714.62K shares per day and 461.91k over the past ten days. A total of 50.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.68M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NUS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 2.31M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.18% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NUS is 1.54, from 1.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.58 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $542.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $550.57M to a low estimate of $537M. As of the current estimate, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $673.44M, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $544.24M, a decrease of -10.00% over than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $549.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $538.65M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, down -16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.