A correction may be in store for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares?

As of close of business last night, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s stock clocked out at $2.50, down -0.40% from its previous closing price of $2.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3697837 shares were traded. UGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UGP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ultrapar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGP has reached a high of $3.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4552, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5222.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UGP traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 750.31M. Insiders hold about 26.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UGP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.44M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.44, UGP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.37. The current Payout Ratio is 79.80% for UGP, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $7.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.84B to a low estimate of $7.84B. As of the current estimate, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $4.54B, an estimated increase of 72.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.64B, an increase of 27.20% less than the figure of $72.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.64B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.34B, up 51.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.37B and the low estimate is $29.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.