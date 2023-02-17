A glimpse at Insmed Incorporated’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) closed at $19.74 down -3.28% from its previous closing price of $20.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 992024 shares were traded. INSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Insmed Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On December 07, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $37.

On November 18, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $39.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Lewis William sold 6,994 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 125,892 led to the insider holds 265,067 shares of the business.

Flammer Martina M.D. sold 3,439 shares of INSM for $62,108 on Jan 10. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 72,763 shares after completing the transaction at $18.06 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Adsett Roger, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,194 shares for $17.99 each. As a result, the insider received 57,460 and left with 135,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSM has reached a high of $28.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INSM has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 1.13M over the past ten days. A total of 135.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.48M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.77M with a Short Ratio of 11.42M, compared to 9.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.95% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.87 and a low estimate of -$1.13, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.01, with high estimates of -$0.93 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.55 and -$3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.72. EPS for the following year is -$3.96, with 12 analysts recommending between -$3.24 and -$4.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $64.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $72.4M to a low estimate of $58.1M. As of the current estimate, Insmed Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $56.12M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.56M, an increase of 19.70% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.43M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $258.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $244.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $188.46M, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $304.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $358.75M and the low estimate is $285.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.