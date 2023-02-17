A glimpse at Redwire Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) closed at $3.87 up 2.38% from its previous closing price of $3.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5234100 shares were traded. RDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Redwire Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 28, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Kornblatt M. David bought 1,328 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,696 led to the insider holds 47,436 shares of the business.

Baliff Jonathan bought 12,000 shares of RDW for $24,519 on Dec 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 832,965 shares after completing the transaction at $2.04 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Kornblatt M. David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,172 shares for $2.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,529 and bolstered with 46,108 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDW has reached a high of $8.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3028, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9817.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RDW has traded an average of 410.09K shares per day and 1.86M over the past ten days. A total of 63.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.10M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RDW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.79 and -$1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $42M. As of the current estimate, Redwire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $41.08M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $149M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.6M, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $248M and the low estimate is $248M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.