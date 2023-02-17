A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

After finishing at $96.00 in the prior trading day, Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) closed at $92.90, down -3.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622843 shares were traded. CPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $132 from $105 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $98.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $79 to $120.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Copa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPA has reached a high of $97.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 391.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 481.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.75M. Insiders hold about 25.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CPA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 2.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.16 and a low estimate of $3.95, while EPS last year was $1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.57, with high estimates of $3.81 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.07 and $7.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.9. EPS for the following year is $11.01, with 9 analysts recommending between $14.49 and $7.4.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $889.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $895.01M to a low estimate of $878M. As of the current estimate, Copa Holdings S.A.’s year-ago sales were $575M, an estimated increase of 54.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $849.86M, an increase of 48.70% less than the figure of $54.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $941.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $788.26M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 92.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.