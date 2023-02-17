Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $137.01 in the prior trading day, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed at $139.42, up 1.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18665005 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABNB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on February 15, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $165 from $130 previously.

On February 15, 2023, UBS reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $114 to $130.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $135 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 12,000 shares for $120.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,440,000 led to the insider holds 267,646 shares of the business.

Johnson Belinda J. sold 4,000 shares of ABNB for $480,000 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 5,920 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $111.11 each. As a result, the insider received 277,775 and left with 194,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $191.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 638.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.24M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.35M with a Short Ratio of 22.35M, compared to 21.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 28 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $1.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 39.40% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.02B and the low estimate is $8.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.