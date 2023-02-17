Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) closed the day trading at $50.23 up 10.20% from the previous closing price of $45.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2246024 shares were traded. ALSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.10.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALSN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $30.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on June 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Scroggins Eric C. sold 5,624 shares for $46.03 per share. The transaction valued at 258,894 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Scroggins Eric C. sold 638 shares of ALSN for $29,354 on Feb 02. The VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 11,624 shares after completing the transaction at $46.01 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Scroggins Eric C., who serves as the VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 4,545 shares for $44.00 each. As a result, the insider received 199,980 and left with 12,262 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALSN has reached a high of $46.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALSN traded about 809.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALSN traded about 708.06k shares per day. A total of 95.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.72M. Shares short for ALSN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Dividends & Splits

ALSN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.33 and $5.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $5.93, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $5.22.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $676.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $704.94M to a low estimate of $663.54M. As of the current estimate, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $644M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $695.46M, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $697M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $693.38M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.