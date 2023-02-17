American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $9.90 in the prior trading day, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) closed at $10.05, up 1.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1206569 shares were traded. AXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 372.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 99.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXL has reached a high of $11.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 943.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 950.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.10M. Insiders hold about 2.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 3.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.16B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.14B and the low estimate is $5.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.