AMPS (Altus Power Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) closed at $7.18 in the last session, down -7.12% from day before closing price of $7.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534843 shares were traded. AMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 7,000,000 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 77,070,000 led to the insider holds 21,825,125 shares of the business.

GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 1,050,000 shares of AMPS for $11,560,500 on Oct 03. The 10% Owner now owns 20,775,125 shares after completing the transaction at $11.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 78.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMPS traded on average about 815.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 512.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.93M. Insiders hold about 60.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 2.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.