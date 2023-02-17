An investigation into Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $4.64 in the prior trading day, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) closed at $4.84, up 4.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1070101 shares were traded. BBAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR has reached a high of $5.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0294, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1614.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 691.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 542.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 204.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.24M. Insiders hold about 76.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 551.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 869.11k on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BBAR’s forward annual dividend rate was 22.03, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 474.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $205.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.53M to a low estimate of $205.53M. As of the current estimate, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -80.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.99M, a decrease of -47.20% over than the figure of -$80.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $222.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222.99M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.