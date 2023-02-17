An investigation into Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s technical aspects

The price of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) closed at $59.23 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $59.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 874443 shares were traded. OLLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OLLI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 24, 2022, Gordon Haskett started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on June 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $57.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ollie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $72.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OLLI traded on average about 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 727.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.50M. Shares short for OLLI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 6.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 15.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $541.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $544.9M to a low estimate of $534.6M. As of the current estimate, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $501.13M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.74M, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $502.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $428.3M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.